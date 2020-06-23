All apartments in San Diego
4277 Fifth Avenue - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4277 Fifth Avenue - 1

4277 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4277 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

This is a condo nestled on a cul de sac north of Washington St is this truly unique 1BR 1Bath corner unit with a very open & bright floor plan. Off of the front door is a front porch area with peaceful canyon views. There's one off street parking space near the unit and one garage space with gated access. There are full appliances in the kitchen with plenty of kitchen storage.

The bedroom has a transitional wall partition allowing you to open up to the living room or close to create needed privacy. There's a large bedroom window allowing plenty of light. The bathroom has two separate vanity sinks and a large walk in closet.

Amenities include on site laundry with a common area pool space.

Easy access to the 163 freeway and within walking/biking distance to Sharp/UCSD Hospitals. You're also within walking distance to the heart of Hillcrest offering amazing entertainment, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and night life.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please call Evan 619.630.5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 have any available units?
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
What amenities does 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4277 Fifth Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
