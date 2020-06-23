4277 Fifth Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry pool garage

This is a condo nestled on a cul de sac north of Washington St is this truly unique 1BR 1Bath corner unit with a very open & bright floor plan. Off of the front door is a front porch area with peaceful canyon views. There's one off street parking space near the unit and one garage space with gated access. There are full appliances in the kitchen with plenty of kitchen storage.



The bedroom has a transitional wall partition allowing you to open up to the living room or close to create needed privacy. There's a large bedroom window allowing plenty of light. The bathroom has two separate vanity sinks and a large walk in closet.



Amenities include on site laundry with a common area pool space.



Easy access to the 163 freeway and within walking/biking distance to Sharp/UCSD Hospitals. You're also within walking distance to the heart of Hillcrest offering amazing entertainment, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and night life.



To schedule your exclusive showing. . .

Please call Evan 619.630.5415

Orion Management & Realty, Inc.

CA Lic #01865064