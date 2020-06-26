All apartments in San Diego
4275 Swift Ave. #4

4275 Swift Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4275 Swift Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4275 Swift Ave. #4 Available 01/08/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bedroom Condo - Between Freeway 805 &15 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bedroom Condo,
Centrally Located, Near Freeways,
City Hights, North Park

Available January 2nd

1 Car Garage 1 Non Garage
920 SqFt (Estimated)

2465 Swift Ave, San Diego CA 92104

Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, Pet Fee.

Please contact our office at 619-422-4941, to schedule a viewing appointment.

265 E St B1, Chula Vista CA 91910

CFL Realty Lic 01870869 Less

(RLNE5423575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 Swift Ave. #4 have any available units?
4275 Swift Ave. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4275 Swift Ave. #4 have?
Some of 4275 Swift Ave. #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4275 Swift Ave. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4275 Swift Ave. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 Swift Ave. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4275 Swift Ave. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 4275 Swift Ave. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 4275 Swift Ave. #4 offers parking.
Does 4275 Swift Ave. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4275 Swift Ave. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 Swift Ave. #4 have a pool?
No, 4275 Swift Ave. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4275 Swift Ave. #4 have accessible units?
No, 4275 Swift Ave. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 Swift Ave. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4275 Swift Ave. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

