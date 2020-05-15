427 9Th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage

Furnished Studio on 13th floor of Diamond Terrace, North facing orientation with panoramic city views. Great use of space with built in Murphy bed and large wardrobe closet. Hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, modern kitchen, private patio, and all appliances. Located across the street from Petco Park. Walking distance to restaurants, water front, most of Downtown. Includes 1 parking space in garage. Building amenities: 14th floor roof deck with Petco Park views, clubhouse, BBQ, and fitness center.