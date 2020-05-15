All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:41 AM

427 9Th Ave

427 9th Avenue · (619) 993-8482
Location

427 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1307 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 487 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished Studio on 13th floor of Diamond Terrace, North facing orientation with panoramic city views. Great use of space with built in Murphy bed and large wardrobe closet. Hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, modern kitchen, private patio, and all appliances. Located across the street from Petco Park. Walking distance to restaurants, water front, most of Downtown. Includes 1 parking space in garage. Building amenities: 14th floor roof deck with Petco Park views, clubhouse, BBQ, and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 9Th Ave have any available units?
427 9Th Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 9Th Ave have?
Some of 427 9Th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 9Th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
427 9Th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 9Th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 9Th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 427 9Th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 427 9Th Ave does offer parking.
Does 427 9Th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 9Th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 9Th Ave have a pool?
No, 427 9Th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 427 9Th Ave have accessible units?
No, 427 9Th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 427 9Th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 9Th Ave has units with dishwashers.
