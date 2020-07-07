4261 5th Ave

Amenities

Contemporary 1B/1BA Condo in Hillcrest w/ Upgraded Kitchen, W/D & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Contemporary 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Hillcrest featuring 640 SF of living space. This ground floor unit boasts:

-Community swimming pool, tennis courts & reservable clubhouse! Prime location just off highways 163 & 8 for easy access to Hillcrest & downtown

-Two private patios--one facing the front of the unit & another tucked behind the unit!

-1 reserved parking space directly in front of the unit

-Beautifully upgraded kitchen features all stainless steel appliances & granite countertops

-Spacious living room

-Great bedroom has walk-in closet & washer/dryer combo provided!

-Upgraded full bathroom



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1650

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D combo in unit

- A/C: Portable A/C unit provided as-is

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVBRMjX5tjI

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Follow link to schedule showing: https://u10700.alwashow.com/propertiesIframe?full=



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest

- FLOORING: Laminate

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, patio!

- YEAR BUILT: 1973



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 - 2 years

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Portable A/C unit provided as-is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



