Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

4261 5th Ave

4261 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4261 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Contemporary 1B/1BA Condo in Hillcrest w/ Upgraded Kitchen, W/D & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Contemporary 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Hillcrest featuring 640 SF of living space. This ground floor unit boasts:
-Community swimming pool, tennis courts & reservable clubhouse! Prime location just off highways 163 & 8 for easy access to Hillcrest & downtown
-Two private patios--one facing the front of the unit & another tucked behind the unit!
-1 reserved parking space directly in front of the unit
-Beautifully upgraded kitchen features all stainless steel appliances & granite countertops
-Spacious living room
-Great bedroom has walk-in closet & washer/dryer combo provided!
-Upgraded full bathroom

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1650
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D combo in unit
- A/C: Portable A/C unit provided as-is
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVBRMjX5tjI
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Follow link to schedule showing: https://u10700.alwashow.com/propertiesIframe?full=

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest
- FLOORING: Laminate
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, patio!
- YEAR BUILT: 1973

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 - 2 years
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Portable A/C unit provided as-is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5210688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4261 5th Ave have any available units?
4261 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4261 5th Ave have?
Some of 4261 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4261 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4261 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4261 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4261 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4261 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4261 5th Ave offers parking.
Does 4261 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4261 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4261 5th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4261 5th Ave has a pool.
Does 4261 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4261 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4261 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4261 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.

