4252 35th Street #6

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Nicely Updated Two Bedroom Condo in North Park - This is an upstairs two bedroom, one bath Condo located in the vibrant community of North Park with the nightlife and energy of University Avenue, San Diego's great craft beers, countless restaurants, and specialty shops. The building has a serene courtyard area, complete with koi pond!



Completely renovated in 2013. The living room features include air conditioning and a fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with a microwave and dishwasher in addition to the standard fridge and stove/oven. There is a dining area off the kitchen that has a ceiling fan. Both bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. The bathroom has been completely remodeled as well.

On-site laundry.

One assigned parking space.

Water, sewage & trash paid by owner.

***Only $1000 security deposit***

No Pets



Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

5) No Co-Signers



