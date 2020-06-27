All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4252 35th Street #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4252 35th Street #6
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

4252 35th Street #6

4252 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4252 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Nicely Updated Two Bedroom Condo in North Park - This is an upstairs two bedroom, one bath Condo located in the vibrant community of North Park with the nightlife and energy of University Avenue, San Diego's great craft beers, countless restaurants, and specialty shops. The building has a serene courtyard area, complete with koi pond!

Completely renovated in 2013. The living room features include air conditioning and a fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with a microwave and dishwasher in addition to the standard fridge and stove/oven. There is a dining area off the kitchen that has a ceiling fan. Both bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. The bathroom has been completely remodeled as well.
On-site laundry.
One assigned parking space.
Water, sewage & trash paid by owner.
***Only $1000 security deposit***
No Pets

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Requirements:
1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.
2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.
3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership
4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords
5) No Co-Signers

(RLNE2114624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 35th Street #6 have any available units?
4252 35th Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4252 35th Street #6 have?
Some of 4252 35th Street #6's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 35th Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4252 35th Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 35th Street #6 pet-friendly?
No, 4252 35th Street #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4252 35th Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4252 35th Street #6 offers parking.
Does 4252 35th Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4252 35th Street #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 35th Street #6 have a pool?
No, 4252 35th Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4252 35th Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 4252 35th Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 35th Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4252 35th Street #6 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University