San Diego, CA
4240 Menlo Avenue #19
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

4240 Menlo Avenue #19

4240 Menlo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4240 Menlo Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1br with Washer/Dryer Inside! - OPEN HOUSE: Thursday, August 1st, 5:30-6:00pm

This City Heights condo is conveniently located just east of highway 15. Many shops and restaurants are located nearby. This unit has tile flooring in the kitchen and dining areas. Vinyl flooring is in the living room, bedroom, and bathroom. The kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher, and a range. A washer and a dryer are located inside! A reserved parking space is included. Enjoy the air conditioning or relax on the balcony!

Call (619) 796-4286 today!
No pets, please

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4314502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 have any available units?
4240 Menlo Avenue #19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 have?
Some of 4240 Menlo Avenue #19's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Menlo Avenue #19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 pet-friendly?
No, 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 offer parking?
Yes, 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 offers parking.
Does 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 have a pool?
No, 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 does not have a pool.
Does 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 have accessible units?
No, 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 Menlo Avenue #19 has units with dishwashers.
