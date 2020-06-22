All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4238 Winona Ave
4238 Winona Ave

4238 Winona Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
City Heights
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4238 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath small house with washer/dryer hook-ups & backyard. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops. New hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Updated bathroom with new cabinet, fixtures and refinished tub. 2 car tandem parking in driveway included (garage not included). Trash included. Tenant pays water, gas/electric and any other service. Pets OK with an additional $500 security deposit. No Pitbull, Rottweiler or Doberman breeds allowed. $1800 Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 Winona Ave have any available units?
4238 Winona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4238 Winona Ave have?
Some of 4238 Winona Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4238 Winona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4238 Winona Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 Winona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4238 Winona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4238 Winona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4238 Winona Ave does offer parking.
Does 4238 Winona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4238 Winona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 Winona Ave have a pool?
No, 4238 Winona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4238 Winona Ave have accessible units?
No, 4238 Winona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 Winona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4238 Winona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
