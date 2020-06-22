4238 Winona Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath small house with washer/dryer hook-ups & backyard. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops. New hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Updated bathroom with new cabinet, fixtures and refinished tub. 2 car tandem parking in driveway included (garage not included). Trash included. Tenant pays water, gas/electric and any other service. Pets OK with an additional $500 security deposit. No Pitbull, Rottweiler or Doberman breeds allowed. $1800 Security Deposit.