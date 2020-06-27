All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

4228 Wilson Ave

4228 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4228 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
some paid utils
carpet
Available 08/01/19 Charming 2 bd/1 ba bungalow available Aug 1, 2019 - Property Id: 136735

Charming bungalow located between 805 and 15 freeways and walking distance to transit; gated shared brick patio in back (perfect for barbecuing); quiet area; dual sinks in bathroom. Close to hip bars and 5 min drive to north/ south park area. Cat ok with $375 cleaning fee, refundable if no damage; Credit req include completed app with $40 fee; min 3 mo pay stubs; copy of drivers license.
Property Id 136735

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 Wilson Ave have any available units?
4228 Wilson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 Wilson Ave have?
Some of 4228 Wilson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Wilson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Wilson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Wilson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4228 Wilson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4228 Wilson Ave offer parking?
No, 4228 Wilson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4228 Wilson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 Wilson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Wilson Ave have a pool?
No, 4228 Wilson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4228 Wilson Ave have accessible units?
No, 4228 Wilson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Wilson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4228 Wilson Ave has units with dishwashers.
