4227 LAMONT ST

Quaint 2BD/1BA Home on Lamont St. - Pacific Beach $2,195.00/mo! - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom stand-alone, Pacific Beach home available now! The living room highlights a fireplace. There are an abundance of windows throughout allowing for natural light and bay breeze. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and refrigerator. The home offers lots of cabinet space and in-unit washer and dryer. 1 car driveway parking space included. This home is conveniently located close to the freeway, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment, and only a few blocks to the beach and the bay!



Available: Now

Rent: $2,195

Deposit: $2,200

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: water, sewer, trash service



Be advised:

No Pets

No smoking

No Backyard



Please email: Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or contact 858-274-3500 x104 for a showing.



Please visit our website: www.RentTheHome.com to see our rental criteria and apply on-line..



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492



