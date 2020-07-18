All apartments in San Diego
4227 LAMONT ST

4227 Lamont Street · No Longer Available
Location

4227 Lamont Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint 2BD/1BA Home on Lamont St. - Pacific Beach $2,195.00/mo! - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom stand-alone, Pacific Beach home available now! The living room highlights a fireplace. There are an abundance of windows throughout allowing for natural light and bay breeze. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and refrigerator. The home offers lots of cabinet space and in-unit washer and dryer. 1 car driveway parking space included. This home is conveniently located close to the freeway, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment, and only a few blocks to the beach and the bay!

Available: Now
Rent: $2,195
Deposit: $2,200
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: water, sewer, trash service

Be advised:
No Pets
No smoking
No Backyard

Please email: Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or contact 858-274-3500 x104 for a showing.

Please visit our website: www.RentTheHome.com to see our rental criteria and apply on-line..

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3740320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 LAMONT ST have any available units?
4227 LAMONT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4227 LAMONT ST have?
Some of 4227 LAMONT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 LAMONT ST currently offering any rent specials?
4227 LAMONT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 LAMONT ST pet-friendly?
No, 4227 LAMONT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4227 LAMONT ST offer parking?
Yes, 4227 LAMONT ST offers parking.
Does 4227 LAMONT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4227 LAMONT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 LAMONT ST have a pool?
No, 4227 LAMONT ST does not have a pool.
Does 4227 LAMONT ST have accessible units?
No, 4227 LAMONT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 LAMONT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4227 LAMONT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
