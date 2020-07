Amenities

Rare opportunity for this cute Bay Park cottage. 1 BEDROOM AND OFFICE/DEN. Recently renovated with new paint inside and out, beautiful new vinyl plank flooring. A laundry room that includes a washer & dryer. It also has it's own large private fenced back patio with a large storage locker. STREET PARKING ONLY. Must be employed with a verifiable income. $1500/mo. Month to Month terms. Owner pays for water, trash and yard care. Tenant pays for gas, electric, & cable.