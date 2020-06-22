All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4212 Collwood Lane 42

4212 Collwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Collwood Lane, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

Townhome at Collwood Manor - 3Br 2.5 Baths, 1895 sqft town-home at Collwood Manor
Mid Century built in 1967
New Paint Throughout
Carpet throughout living areas and bedrooms
Spacious Living Room with faux fireplace
Dining Room with beautiful chandelier
Sun Room off Kitchen with new laminate wood flooring and ceiling fan
Updated Kitchen with newly painted white cabinets, New white appliances with Breakfast nook
Master on the 2nd level with en-suite, walk-in-closet, with balcony overlooking pool/spa
Central A/C & Heat, 2 car attached garage with remote for easy access
Mudroom with washer & dryer included
Amenities include Clubhouse +3 community pools
Nearby schools include San Diego State University, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Horace Mann Middle School and Iftin Charter School
Near City Heights Miniature Park and Clay Park
Available Now!
Unfurnished home
Small Pet OK!
Co-signers not accepted
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE 01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4544608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Collwood Lane 42 have any available units?
4212 Collwood Lane 42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Collwood Lane 42 have?
Some of 4212 Collwood Lane 42's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Collwood Lane 42 currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Collwood Lane 42 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Collwood Lane 42 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 Collwood Lane 42 is pet friendly.
Does 4212 Collwood Lane 42 offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Collwood Lane 42 does offer parking.
Does 4212 Collwood Lane 42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4212 Collwood Lane 42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Collwood Lane 42 have a pool?
Yes, 4212 Collwood Lane 42 has a pool.
Does 4212 Collwood Lane 42 have accessible units?
No, 4212 Collwood Lane 42 does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Collwood Lane 42 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Collwood Lane 42 does not have units with dishwashers.
