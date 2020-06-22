4212 Collwood Lane 42

Amenities

Townhome at Collwood Manor - 3Br 2.5 Baths, 1895 sqft town-home at Collwood Manor

Mid Century built in 1967

New Paint Throughout

Carpet throughout living areas and bedrooms

Spacious Living Room with faux fireplace

Dining Room with beautiful chandelier

Sun Room off Kitchen with new laminate wood flooring and ceiling fan

Updated Kitchen with newly painted white cabinets, New white appliances with Breakfast nook

Master on the 2nd level with en-suite, walk-in-closet, with balcony overlooking pool/spa

Central A/C & Heat, 2 car attached garage with remote for easy access

Mudroom with washer & dryer included

Amenities include Clubhouse +3 community pools

Nearby schools include San Diego State University, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Horace Mann Middle School and Iftin Charter School

Near City Heights Miniature Park and Clay Park

Available Now!

Unfurnished home

Small Pet OK!

Co-signers not accepted

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE 01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE4544608)