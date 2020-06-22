4212 Collwood Lane 42

Amenities
Townhome at Collwood Manor - 3Br 2.5 Baths, 1895 sqft town-home at Collwood Manor
Mid Century built in 1967
New Paint Throughout
Carpet throughout living areas and bedrooms
Spacious Living Room with faux fireplace
Dining Room with beautiful chandelier
Sun Room off Kitchen with new laminate wood flooring and ceiling fan
Updated Kitchen with newly painted white cabinets, New white appliances with Breakfast nook
Master on the 2nd level with en-suite, walk-in-closet, with balcony overlooking pool/spa
Central A/C & Heat, 2 car attached garage with remote for easy access
Mudroom with washer & dryer included
Amenities include Clubhouse +3 community pools
Nearby schools include San Diego State University, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Horace Mann Middle School and Iftin Charter School
Near City Heights Miniature Park and Clay Park
Available Now!
Unfurnished home
Small Pet OK!
Co-signers not accepted
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE 01359752
www.MercerProperties.com
(RLNE4544608)