Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

4208 Shorepointe Way

4208 Shorepointe Way · No Longer Available
Location

4208 Shorepointe Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9849ddb053 ---- This lovely single family home is located just east of the I-5, Torrey Pines State Reserve, and multiple beaches. Residing on a cul-de-sac allows for more privacy and less drive-through traffic. A winding staircase surrounded by spacious rooms with high ceilings greet you into the home. The 3644 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and an office space. The master bathroom has both a bathtub and shower, as well as individual vanities. The spacious master bedroom leads to its private balcony, which has ocean views that are a must see! When touring this home, you also must see the pool, spa, and private patio views that look out into the open area behind the home. The home has in unit laundry, a 2 car garage, and a long driveway for extra parking. Available July 1st. Tenants pay all utilities No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 Shorepointe Way have any available units?
4208 Shorepointe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 Shorepointe Way have?
Some of 4208 Shorepointe Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 Shorepointe Way currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Shorepointe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Shorepointe Way pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Shorepointe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4208 Shorepointe Way offer parking?
Yes, 4208 Shorepointe Way offers parking.
Does 4208 Shorepointe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Shorepointe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Shorepointe Way have a pool?
Yes, 4208 Shorepointe Way has a pool.
Does 4208 Shorepointe Way have accessible units?
No, 4208 Shorepointe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Shorepointe Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 Shorepointe Way does not have units with dishwashers.

