4208 Shorepointe Way

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9849ddb053 ---- This lovely single family home is located just east of the I-5, Torrey Pines State Reserve, and multiple beaches. Residing on a cul-de-sac allows for more privacy and less drive-through traffic. A winding staircase surrounded by spacious rooms with high ceilings greet you into the home. The 3644 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and an office space. The master bathroom has both a bathtub and shower, as well as individual vanities. The spacious master bedroom leads to its private balcony, which has ocean views that are a must see! When touring this home, you also must see the pool, spa, and private patio views that look out into the open area behind the home. The home has in unit laundry, a 2 car garage, and a long driveway for extra parking. Available July 1st. Tenants pay all utilities No pets.