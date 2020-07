Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Furnished Bayside Condo- Private Parking- Gated - Property Id: 284854



Quiet, beautiful condo in desirable Crown Point. Walk to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, FedEx, Vons, And much much more. 4 Blocks to the Bay and tons of hiking, and active biking community. Paddle board on the bay or surf at the beach. Gated 21 unit community with garage parking and storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284854

Property Id 284854



(RLNE5797241)