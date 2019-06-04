All apartments in San Diego
4188 36th St.

4188 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4188 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4188 36th St. Available 05/24/19 Coming Soon! ADORABLE NORTH PARK HOME WITH TONS OF 1920's CHARM AND MODERN AMENITIES - Coming Soon - You will fall in love with this perfect Bungalow in San Diego's very popular North Park neighborhood. It's the best of both worlds - modern details and upgrades throughout with plenty of original 1920's charm. Amenities include a bonus room perfect for an office or gym, spacious living room, separate dining area, sleek kitchen featuring Kenmore stainless steel appliances and Caesar Stone countertops, dual pane windows, laundry closet, updated bathroom, and sunny backyard patio - perfect for outdoor lounging or dining. Enjoy the convenience of 2 off-street parking spaces in the long private driveway. Walk or bike to some of San Diego's hottest restaurants, coffee shops, microbreweries, boutiques, farmers markets and trendy bars with handcrafted cocktails. Be in the heart of it all and enjoy all that North Park has to offer. Monthly landscaping service included. Call us today for a showing appointment 619-746-6547 x105

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4856393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4188 36th St. have any available units?
4188 36th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4188 36th St. have?
Some of 4188 36th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4188 36th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4188 36th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4188 36th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4188 36th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4188 36th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4188 36th St. offers parking.
Does 4188 36th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4188 36th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4188 36th St. have a pool?
No, 4188 36th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4188 36th St. have accessible units?
No, 4188 36th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4188 36th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4188 36th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
