Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4188 36th St. Available 05/24/19 Coming Soon! ADORABLE NORTH PARK HOME WITH TONS OF 1920's CHARM AND MODERN AMENITIES - Coming Soon - You will fall in love with this perfect Bungalow in San Diego's very popular North Park neighborhood. It's the best of both worlds - modern details and upgrades throughout with plenty of original 1920's charm. Amenities include a bonus room perfect for an office or gym, spacious living room, separate dining area, sleek kitchen featuring Kenmore stainless steel appliances and Caesar Stone countertops, dual pane windows, laundry closet, updated bathroom, and sunny backyard patio - perfect for outdoor lounging or dining. Enjoy the convenience of 2 off-street parking spaces in the long private driveway. Walk or bike to some of San Diego's hottest restaurants, coffee shops, microbreweries, boutiques, farmers markets and trendy bars with handcrafted cocktails. Be in the heart of it all and enjoy all that North Park has to offer. Monthly landscaping service included. Call us today for a showing appointment 619-746-6547 x105



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE4856393)