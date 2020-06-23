4186 Mount Alifan Place E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub pet friendly

Spacious 2Bdrm 2 Bath (Clariemont) - Property Id: 96325



2Bdrm, 2 Bath, 1031 Sqft.

Gated Community. 2 Swimming Pools, 2 spas, and a clubhouse.



Highly desirable downstairs end unit with patio. Large open Living room, dual-pane windows. Recently remodeled, including hardwood floors and new appliances.



Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bus lines. Very central location close to the 5, 805, and 52 Freeway.. 2 blocks away from Balboa Shopping Center. 1 mile from Mesa College. 4 Miles from Pacific and Mission Beach.



Covered parking for one vehicle and steps away to community laundry.



Lease Details: Lease Duration: One Year Deposit: $2,100 - Pet Policy: None Allowed - Laundry: On-Site - Gas & Electric: Paid by Tenant Water-Trash: Paid by Owner - Property Type: Condominium. No Smoking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96325

