4186 Mount Alifan Place E

Amenities
Spacious 2Bdrm 2 Bath (Clariemont) - Property Id: 96325
2Bdrm, 2 Bath, 1031 Sqft.
Gated Community. 2 Swimming Pools, 2 spas, and a clubhouse.
Highly desirable downstairs end unit with patio. Large open Living room, dual-pane windows. Recently remodeled, including hardwood floors and new appliances.
Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bus lines. Very central location close to the 5, 805, and 52 Freeway.. 2 blocks away from Balboa Shopping Center. 1 mile from Mesa College. 4 Miles from Pacific and Mission Beach.
Covered parking for one vehicle and steps away to community laundry.
Lease Details: Lease Duration: One Year Deposit: $2,100 - Pet Policy: None Allowed - Laundry: On-Site - Gas & Electric: Paid by Tenant Water-Trash: Paid by Owner - Property Type: Condominium. No Smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96325
Property Id 96325
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4648919)