4186 Mount Alifan Place E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4186 Mount Alifan Place E

4186 Mount Alifan Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4186 Mount Alifan Pl, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious 2Bdrm 2 Bath (Clariemont) - Property Id: 96325

2Bdrm, 2 Bath, 1031 Sqft.
Gated Community. 2 Swimming Pools, 2 spas, and a clubhouse.

Highly desirable downstairs end unit with patio. Large open Living room, dual-pane windows. Recently remodeled, including hardwood floors and new appliances.

Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bus lines. Very central location close to the 5, 805, and 52 Freeway.. 2 blocks away from Balboa Shopping Center. 1 mile from Mesa College. 4 Miles from Pacific and Mission Beach.

Covered parking for one vehicle and steps away to community laundry.

Lease Details: Lease Duration: One Year Deposit: $2,100 - Pet Policy: None Allowed - Laundry: On-Site - Gas & Electric: Paid by Tenant Water-Trash: Paid by Owner - Property Type: Condominium. No Smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96325
Property Id 96325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4648919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4186 Mount Alifan Place E have any available units?
4186 Mount Alifan Place E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4186 Mount Alifan Place E have?
Some of 4186 Mount Alifan Place E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4186 Mount Alifan Place E currently offering any rent specials?
4186 Mount Alifan Place E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4186 Mount Alifan Place E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4186 Mount Alifan Place E is pet friendly.
Does 4186 Mount Alifan Place E offer parking?
Yes, 4186 Mount Alifan Place E does offer parking.
Does 4186 Mount Alifan Place E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4186 Mount Alifan Place E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4186 Mount Alifan Place E have a pool?
Yes, 4186 Mount Alifan Place E has a pool.
Does 4186 Mount Alifan Place E have accessible units?
No, 4186 Mount Alifan Place E does not have accessible units.
Does 4186 Mount Alifan Place E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4186 Mount Alifan Place E has units with dishwashers.
