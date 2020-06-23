4181 Wilson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

This two-bedroom apartment is located in the City Heights neighborhood in San Diego. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable so most daily errands can be accomplished on foot as nearby restaurants, grocery stores, shops, and offices are all within a ten-minute walking distance. The interior features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, while the kitchen and bathroom have more durable tiled flooring. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by beautiful rustic cabinets and drawers, custom tiled countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Walk score: 86



Nearby parks:

Wabash Park and Teralta Neighborhood Park



Nearby Schools:

Edison Elementary School - 0.16 miles, 7/10

Normal Heights Elementary School - 0.58 miles, 7/10

San Diego Global Vision Academy - 0.68 miles, 7/10

Wilson Middle School - 0.26 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

1 Hillcrest/Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.2 miles

215 Mid-City Rapid - 0.2 miles

7 Downtown San Diego - University/College/La Mesa - 0.2 miles

10 Old Town - University/College - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



