4175 Via Candidiz
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

4175 Via Candidiz

4175 Via Candidiz · No Longer Available
Location

4175 Via Candidiz, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
Newly Remodeled Unit - This unit was newly remodeled with luxury vinyl flooring that looks and feels like wood. It has been freshly painted light grey and has vaulted ceilings, a fire place, balcony, washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen, living room and dining room are all open to one another, so the unit feels open and airy. It has lots of windows and gets great sun! The attached 2 car garage is on the first level with the unit being located above. The community features a large pool, spa and tennis court. There is plenty of guest and off street parking. Located in one of the best school districts.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5302927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 Via Candidiz have any available units?
4175 Via Candidiz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4175 Via Candidiz have?
Some of 4175 Via Candidiz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 Via Candidiz currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Via Candidiz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Via Candidiz pet-friendly?
Yes, 4175 Via Candidiz is pet friendly.
Does 4175 Via Candidiz offer parking?
Yes, 4175 Via Candidiz offers parking.
Does 4175 Via Candidiz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4175 Via Candidiz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Via Candidiz have a pool?
Yes, 4175 Via Candidiz has a pool.
Does 4175 Via Candidiz have accessible units?
No, 4175 Via Candidiz does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Via Candidiz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4175 Via Candidiz has units with dishwashers.

