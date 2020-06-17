4175 Via Candidiz

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court dogs allowed

Newly Remodeled Unit - This unit was newly remodeled with luxury vinyl flooring that looks and feels like wood. It has been freshly painted light grey and has vaulted ceilings, a fire place, balcony, washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen, living room and dining room are all open to one another, so the unit feels open and airy. It has lots of windows and gets great sun! The attached 2 car garage is on the first level with the unit being located above. The community features a large pool, spa and tennis court. There is plenty of guest and off street parking. Located in one of the best school districts.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5302927)