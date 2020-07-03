4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5

Amenities

Cozy Marlborough Condo - Will consider 6 month leases



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Stove/Oven

Refrigerator

Fireplace

Utilities Included (Water, sewer, trash)

Shared Laundry



This cozy second floor condo is located in the heart of the city. Walking distance to mass transit and to the Teralta Park. Shopping close and quick access to the I-15.



Laminate floors flow thru the condo and really define the space. Full kitchen, stove and oven and plenty of cabinet space are within and without. Spacious walk in closet. Fireplace helps anchor the living room as a homey space.



No Pets are allowed.



No Pets Allowed



