4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5

Amenities
Cozy Marlborough Condo - Will consider 6 month leases
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Stove/Oven
Refrigerator
Fireplace
Utilities Included (Water, sewer, trash)
Shared Laundry
This cozy second floor condo is located in the heart of the city. Walking distance to mass transit and to the Teralta Park. Shopping close and quick access to the I-15.
Laminate floors flow thru the condo and really define the space. Full kitchen, stove and oven and plenty of cabinet space are within and without. Spacious walk in closet. Fireplace helps anchor the living room as a homey space.
No Pets are allowed.
Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
(RLNE4171958)