Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5

4174 Marlborough Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4174 Marlborough Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Cozy Marlborough Condo - Will consider 6 month leases

1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Stove/Oven
Refrigerator
Fireplace
Utilities Included (Water, sewer, trash)
Shared Laundry

This cozy second floor condo is located in the heart of the city. Walking distance to mass transit and to the Teralta Park. Shopping close and quick access to the I-15.

Laminate floors flow thru the condo and really define the space. Full kitchen, stove and oven and plenty of cabinet space are within and without. Spacious walk in closet. Fireplace helps anchor the living room as a homey space.

No Pets are allowed.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4171958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 have any available units?
4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 have?
Some of 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5's amenities include walk in closets, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 pet-friendly?
No, 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 offer parking?
No, 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 does not offer parking.
Does 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 have a pool?
No, 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4174 Marlborough Ave. Unit #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

