All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4165 Alabama St #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4165 Alabama St #6
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

4165 Alabama St #6

4165 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4165 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming, upgraded & sunny University Heights condo - This is a beautiful home ready for your finishing touches! Open layout with room for a dining table and an open eat-in kitchen. There are upgraded wood like floors throughout, and ceiling fans for ventilation. The kitchen has a built-in desk area with additional storage & cabinets. There is a large stackable washer & dryer in the hall area. The bathroom is conveniently located right next to the large & accommodating bedroom.

The kitchen opens to the living area and has all the appliances you love: dishwasher, microwave, and a great stove/range & fridge. Upgraded & newer appliances.

There is off street parking provided with a storage locker on site. Water/sewer and trash are included as part of the HOA. The property has a secured entry for privacy & added safety.

Included Utilities: water, sewer, trash
Gardening: common area maintained by HOA, see rules & regs for allowed gardening in patio area near the front door
Pet Policy: Pets negotiated upon approval with $35/month per pet additional rent

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE4068170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 Alabama St #6 have any available units?
4165 Alabama St #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4165 Alabama St #6 have?
Some of 4165 Alabama St #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 Alabama St #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4165 Alabama St #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 Alabama St #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4165 Alabama St #6 is pet friendly.
Does 4165 Alabama St #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4165 Alabama St #6 offers parking.
Does 4165 Alabama St #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4165 Alabama St #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 Alabama St #6 have a pool?
No, 4165 Alabama St #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4165 Alabama St #6 have accessible units?
No, 4165 Alabama St #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 Alabama St #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4165 Alabama St #6 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University