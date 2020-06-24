4165 Alabama St #6

Amenities

Charming, upgraded & sunny University Heights condo - This is a beautiful home ready for your finishing touches! Open layout with room for a dining table and an open eat-in kitchen. There are upgraded wood like floors throughout, and ceiling fans for ventilation. The kitchen has a built-in desk area with additional storage & cabinets. There is a large stackable washer & dryer in the hall area. The bathroom is conveniently located right next to the large & accommodating bedroom.



The kitchen opens to the living area and has all the appliances you love: dishwasher, microwave, and a great stove/range & fridge. Upgraded & newer appliances.



There is off street parking provided with a storage locker on site. Water/sewer and trash are included as part of the HOA. The property has a secured entry for privacy & added safety.



Included Utilities: water, sewer, trash

Gardening: common area maintained by HOA, see rules & regs for allowed gardening in patio area near the front door

Pet Policy: Pets negotiated upon approval with $35/month per pet additional rent



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



