Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4151 34th Street #6

4151 34th Street · (619) 280-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4151 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4151 34th Street #6 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in North Park! - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in North Park! Upper unit with a balcony, newer flooring & appliances, 1 car garage, A/C, Washer & Dryer.

Sorry No Pets!

Available Now for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,650
Deposit: $1,500
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4151 34th Street #6 have any available units?
4151 34th Street #6 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4151 34th Street #6 have?
Some of 4151 34th Street #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4151 34th Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4151 34th Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4151 34th Street #6 pet-friendly?
No, 4151 34th Street #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4151 34th Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4151 34th Street #6 offers parking.
Does 4151 34th Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4151 34th Street #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4151 34th Street #6 have a pool?
No, 4151 34th Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4151 34th Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 4151 34th Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4151 34th Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4151 34th Street #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
