4150 Porte de Palmas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage pool dog park

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98224fd00f ---- This spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome is close to shops, restaurants, parks, I-5 access, UCSD & more! The La Jolla Colony amenities include a dog run & miles of scenic trails, as well as a common pool and spa in the complex. The townhome features large rooms, vaulted ceilings, a large patio, and a fireplace in the living room. The kitchen, living/dining room, and half bathroom are located on the main floor. On the second floor are two bedrooms that share a full bathroom and a fairly spacious master bedroom and bathroom. There is an attached 2 car garage with storage and laundry in unit. No pets please. No co-signers accepted.