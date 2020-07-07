All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4150 Porte de Palmas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4150 Porte de Palmas
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

4150 Porte de Palmas

4150 Porte De Palmas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4150 Porte De Palmas, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98224fd00f ---- This spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome is close to shops, restaurants, parks, I-5 access, UCSD & more! The La Jolla Colony amenities include a dog run & miles of scenic trails, as well as a common pool and spa in the complex. The townhome features large rooms, vaulted ceilings, a large patio, and a fireplace in the living room. The kitchen, living/dining room, and half bathroom are located on the main floor. On the second floor are two bedrooms that share a full bathroom and a fairly spacious master bedroom and bathroom. There is an attached 2 car garage with storage and laundry in unit. No pets please. No co-signers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Porte de Palmas have any available units?
4150 Porte de Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Porte de Palmas have?
Some of 4150 Porte de Palmas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Porte de Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Porte de Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Porte de Palmas pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Porte de Palmas is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Porte de Palmas offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Porte de Palmas offers parking.
Does 4150 Porte de Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4150 Porte de Palmas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Porte de Palmas have a pool?
Yes, 4150 Porte de Palmas has a pool.
Does 4150 Porte de Palmas have accessible units?
No, 4150 Porte de Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Porte de Palmas have units with dishwashers?
No, 4150 Porte de Palmas does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University