4136 32nd Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36ddfbb052 ---- Come enjoy this single family home with an adorable picket fence and private yards. The main living area has an open floor plan with large wood floors throughout. Updated dishwasher, gas stove and full size fridge with laminate floors. Air conditioning is available in the living room. The three bedrooms have carpeted flooring are all located on the right side of the home. All the bedrooms have full size closets, upgraded windows, and quality horizontal blinds. The home has completely fenced in extra long driveway that is very long with a carport as well with additional storage above the carport. The home is quite central in North Park and a stones toss away from all the bars, shops, restaurants, and entertainment North Park has to offer. Quick and easy access to the 805 freeway. Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis. Utilities are tenant charge back. AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 non-refundable tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503