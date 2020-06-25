All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4133 Swift Ave

4133 Swift Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4133 Swift Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Description:
Charming North Park House! - Must see 2 bed/1 bath 989 sq. ft. home located in North Park! Harwood floors throughout the home. Naturally lighted kitchen with white cabinets and tiled granite counters. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Bedrooms with mirrored closets. Large fenced in yard with a garage and bonus office/room attached. 2 pets max will be considered. Landscaper included for a low maintenance yard. Central A/C. Conveniently located and a must see house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Swift Ave have any available units?
4133 Swift Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 Swift Ave have?
Some of 4133 Swift Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Swift Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Swift Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Swift Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4133 Swift Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4133 Swift Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4133 Swift Ave offers parking.
Does 4133 Swift Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4133 Swift Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Swift Ave have a pool?
No, 4133 Swift Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4133 Swift Ave have accessible units?
No, 4133 Swift Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Swift Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4133 Swift Ave has units with dishwashers.
