4133 Swift Ave

Amenities
Description:
Charming North Park House! - Must see 2 bed/1 bath 989 sq. ft. home located in North Park! Harwood floors throughout the home. Naturally lighted kitchen with white cabinets and tiled granite counters. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Bedrooms with mirrored closets. Large fenced in yard with a garage and bonus office/room attached. 2 pets max will be considered. Landscaper included for a low maintenance yard. Central A/C. Conveniently located and a must see house!