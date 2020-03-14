4128 Federman Lane

Amenities
San Remo / Del Mar 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage - Fantastic San Remo home located in Del Mar. This home is in great shape and move in ready. Walking distance to Carmel Creek Schools and Torrey Pines High School. Close to Del mar shopping, Cinopolis cinema, fantastic restaurants and minutes to the Beach.
The home has 3 bedrooms and an open flowing floor plan. There is a cute private back patio. The property incudes all appliances and is easy to show.
Tom Gelinas-805-358-4424
BRE : 01971736
Income Property Advisors
Ipasd.com
No Pets Allowed
