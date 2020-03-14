All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4128 Federman Lane
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

4128 Federman Lane

4128 Federman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Federman Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
San Remo / Del Mar 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage - Fantastic San Remo home located in Del Mar. This home is in great shape and move in ready. Walking distance to Carmel Creek Schools and Torrey Pines High School. Close to Del mar shopping, Cinopolis cinema, fantastic restaurants and minutes to the Beach.
The home has 3 bedrooms and an open flowing floor plan. There is a cute private back patio. The property incudes all appliances and is easy to show.

Contact
Tom Gelinas-805-358-4424
BRE : 01971736
Income Property Advisors
Ipasd.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2653121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Federman Lane have any available units?
4128 Federman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4128 Federman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Federman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Federman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Federman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4128 Federman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Federman Lane offers parking.
Does 4128 Federman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Federman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Federman Lane have a pool?
No, 4128 Federman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Federman Lane have accessible units?
No, 4128 Federman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Federman Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 Federman Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4128 Federman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4128 Federman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
