4128 Federman Lane

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

San Remo / Del Mar 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage - Fantastic San Remo home located in Del Mar. This home is in great shape and move in ready. Walking distance to Carmel Creek Schools and Torrey Pines High School. Close to Del mar shopping, Cinopolis cinema, fantastic restaurants and minutes to the Beach.

The home has 3 bedrooms and an open flowing floor plan. There is a cute private back patio. The property incudes all appliances and is easy to show.



Contact

Tom Gelinas-805-358-4424

BRE : 01971736

Income Property Advisors

Ipasd.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2653121)