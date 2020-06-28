All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

4124 CAMINO TICINO

4124 Camino Ticino · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Camino Ticino, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4124 CAMINO TICINO Available 09/24/19 Amazingly located, 2 Bed/1 Bath UTC Condo - Only $2,195/mo! - This bright, clean, and tidy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is in a prime location in the UTC area. Close to everything...UCSD campus, the amazing UTC mall, La Jolla's beautiful beaches, shops, dining, and more! It is located within the peaceful Genessee Highlands community featuring a pool, a private community park, and easy access to Rose Canyon Trial. Condo includes garage parking featuring a nice amount of storage space and a driveway parking spot.

Be advised:
Unfurnished
1 car garage parking
On-site Laundry

Available: September 24, 2019
Rent: $2,195
Deposit: $2,200
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities included: water, sewer, trash
No pets, No smoking.

Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.

You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3883780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

