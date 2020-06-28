Amenities

4124 CAMINO TICINO Available 09/24/19 Amazingly located, 2 Bed/1 Bath UTC Condo - Only $2,195/mo! - This bright, clean, and tidy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is in a prime location in the UTC area. Close to everything...UCSD campus, the amazing UTC mall, La Jolla's beautiful beaches, shops, dining, and more! It is located within the peaceful Genessee Highlands community featuring a pool, a private community park, and easy access to Rose Canyon Trial. Condo includes garage parking featuring a nice amount of storage space and a driveway parking spot.



Be advised:

Unfurnished

1 car garage parking

On-site Laundry



Available: September 24, 2019

Rent: $2,195

Deposit: $2,200

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities included: water, sewer, trash

No pets, No smoking.



Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.



You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492



