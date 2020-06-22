4110 Via Candidiz

Amenities
Completely remodeled townhouse with beautiful cabinets and quartz countertop in the kitchen and the bathrooms, stainless steel appliances. Includes a two car garage and an additional parking in the community. Highly-ranked, prestigious schools. Home is in walking distance to Carmel Creek Elementary School/Carmel Valley Middle School and Torrey Pines High School (you can also attend Crest Canyon Academy). Just a short walk to Del Mar Heights shopping center, library. No smoking, no pets.