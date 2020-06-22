All apartments in San Diego
4110 Via Candidiz
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:56 AM

4110 Via Candidiz

4110 Via Candidiz · No Longer Available
Location

4110 Via Candidiz, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled townhouse with beautiful cabinets and quartz countertop in the kitchen and the bathrooms, stainless steel appliances. Includes a two car garage and an additional parking in the community. Highly-ranked, prestigious schools. Home is in walking distance to Carmel Creek Elementary School/Carmel Valley Middle School and Torrey Pines High School (you can also attend Crest Canyon Academy). Just a short walk to Del Mar Heights shopping center, library. No smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 Via Candidiz have any available units?
4110 Via Candidiz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 Via Candidiz have?
Some of 4110 Via Candidiz's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 Via Candidiz currently offering any rent specials?
4110 Via Candidiz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 Via Candidiz pet-friendly?
No, 4110 Via Candidiz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4110 Via Candidiz offer parking?
Yes, 4110 Via Candidiz does offer parking.
Does 4110 Via Candidiz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4110 Via Candidiz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 Via Candidiz have a pool?
Yes, 4110 Via Candidiz has a pool.
Does 4110 Via Candidiz have accessible units?
No, 4110 Via Candidiz does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 Via Candidiz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4110 Via Candidiz has units with dishwashers.
