4110 Via Candidiz

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Completely remodeled townhouse with beautiful cabinets and quartz countertop in the kitchen and the bathrooms, stainless steel appliances. Includes a two car garage and an additional parking in the community. Highly-ranked, prestigious schools. Home is in walking distance to Carmel Creek Elementary School/Carmel Valley Middle School and Torrey Pines High School (you can also attend Crest Canyon Academy). Just a short walk to Del Mar Heights shopping center, library. No smoking, no pets.