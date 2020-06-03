Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

ONE-OF-A-KIND, STUNNING, LIGHT, BRIGHT, SPACIOUS & AIRY 2 bed 2 bath in BRAND NEW 41WEST! This beautiful boutique home elegantly finished with hardwood floors, Miele appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closet, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, 10' ceilings & NanaWalls that seamlessly blend the indoor w/ outdoor SoCal living areas. Located in historic, highly walkable Bankers Hill. Just steps from Balboa Park and only moments from the city’s best dining, shopping & entertainment. Welcome home!