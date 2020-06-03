All apartments in San Diego
41 West.
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

41 West

2604 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2604 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
ONE-OF-A-KIND, STUNNING, LIGHT, BRIGHT, SPACIOUS & AIRY 2 bed 2 bath in BRAND NEW 41WEST! This beautiful boutique home elegantly finished with hardwood floors, Miele appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closet, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, 10' ceilings & NanaWalls that seamlessly blend the indoor w/ outdoor SoCal living areas. Located in historic, highly walkable Bankers Hill. Just steps from Balboa Park and only moments from the city’s best dining, shopping & entertainment. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 41 West have any available units?
41 West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 West have?
Some of 41 West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 West currently offering any rent specials?
41 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 West pet-friendly?
No, 41 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 41 West offer parking?
No, 41 West does not offer parking.
Does 41 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 West have a pool?
No, 41 West does not have a pool.
Does 41 West have accessible units?
No, 41 West does not have accessible units.
Does 41 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 West has units with dishwashers.

