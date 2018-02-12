All apartments in San Diego
4095 Rosenda Court Unit 249

4095 Rosenda Court · No Longer Available
Location

4095 Rosenda Court, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 2B/2BA w/ Washer/Dryer and Private Balcony. Great Location! - AVAILABLE MARCH 20!

Spacious and bright 2B/2BA condo in the La Paz community in the La Jolla Colony area. Newer carpet and vinyl flooring! This large upstairs corner unit features a private patio, a walk-through kitchen, and washer/dryer. The master bedroom features an attached bathroom and large walk-in closet. 2 assigned parking spaces included. Community features a pool, jacuzzi and is located minutes from UCSD, UTC mall, beaches, restaurants and shopping!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1925
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- AIR CONDITIONING: No, heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUWvsLyNcKI
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: La Jolla Colony/ La Paz
- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- YARD: No, balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 1986

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4693559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

