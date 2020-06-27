All apartments in San Diego
4095 Hatton Street
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

4095 Hatton Street

4095 Hatton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4095 Hatton Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
4095 Hatton Street Available 08/17/19 Newly Updated Home in Clairemont - - Completely Remodeled Interior
- Wood Floors Throughout
- Dual Pane Windows
- Enclosed Back Patio
- Two Car Garage
- Fenced Yard with Gardener
- Fireplace

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4222395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4095 Hatton Street have any available units?
4095 Hatton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4095 Hatton Street have?
Some of 4095 Hatton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4095 Hatton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4095 Hatton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4095 Hatton Street pet-friendly?
No, 4095 Hatton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4095 Hatton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4095 Hatton Street offers parking.
Does 4095 Hatton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4095 Hatton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4095 Hatton Street have a pool?
No, 4095 Hatton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4095 Hatton Street have accessible units?
No, 4095 Hatton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4095 Hatton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4095 Hatton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
