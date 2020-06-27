Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4095 Hatton Street Available 08/17/19 Newly Updated Home in Clairemont - - Completely Remodeled Interior

- Wood Floors Throughout

- Dual Pane Windows

- Enclosed Back Patio

- Two Car Garage

- Fenced Yard with Gardener

- Fireplace



Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



