San Diego, CA
4094 Mississippi St. #7
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:58 AM

4094 Mississippi St. #7

4094 Mississippi Street · No Longer Available
Location

4094 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2b/2b townhouse in North Park - 4094 Mississippi St.#7
San Diego, CA 92104

$2,100/ mo
$2,100 security deposit
2 bed/2 bath
706 sq ft

This is one of the best units in the complex! You will love the location, curb appeal, garage, walk-in closet, dual balconies, and gourmet chefs kitchen! This is the best condo conversion in North Park!

This gorgeous condo is what you have been waiting for. Location, granite slab counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, newer stainless steel appliances, newer window coverings, pre-wired for flat screen TV, 1 balcony off the kitchen and another off the living area, huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom, dual-pane windows, beautiful building exterior with stone facade and professionally designed landscaping, spacious single car garage with extra off-street parking space and more. Walk to the farmers market in Hillcrest, restaurants and shops on University and Park, Sprouts, nightlife. Everything is walking distance!

Property Specifics
Living room 14 x 13
Kitchen 7 x 8
Master Br 11 x 14
Bedroom 2 11 x 14
Spacious 1 car garage
Dishwasher
Disposal
Microwave
Range/Oven
Refrigerator/Freezer
Garage Door Opener with Remote

Sorry NO pets allowed

(RLNE3122827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4094 Mississippi St. #7 have any available units?
4094 Mississippi St. #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4094 Mississippi St. #7 have?
Some of 4094 Mississippi St. #7's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4094 Mississippi St. #7 currently offering any rent specials?
4094 Mississippi St. #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4094 Mississippi St. #7 pet-friendly?
No, 4094 Mississippi St. #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4094 Mississippi St. #7 offer parking?
Yes, 4094 Mississippi St. #7 offers parking.
Does 4094 Mississippi St. #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4094 Mississippi St. #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4094 Mississippi St. #7 have a pool?
No, 4094 Mississippi St. #7 does not have a pool.
Does 4094 Mississippi St. #7 have accessible units?
No, 4094 Mississippi St. #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4094 Mississippi St. #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4094 Mississippi St. #7 has units with dishwashers.
