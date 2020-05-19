Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2b/2b townhouse in North Park - 4094 Mississippi St.#7

San Diego, CA 92104



$2,100/ mo

$2,100 security deposit

2 bed/2 bath

706 sq ft



This is one of the best units in the complex! You will love the location, curb appeal, garage, walk-in closet, dual balconies, and gourmet chefs kitchen! This is the best condo conversion in North Park!



This gorgeous condo is what you have been waiting for. Location, granite slab counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, newer stainless steel appliances, newer window coverings, pre-wired for flat screen TV, 1 balcony off the kitchen and another off the living area, huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom, dual-pane windows, beautiful building exterior with stone facade and professionally designed landscaping, spacious single car garage with extra off-street parking space and more. Walk to the farmers market in Hillcrest, restaurants and shops on University and Park, Sprouts, nightlife. Everything is walking distance!



Property Specifics

Living room 14 x 13

Kitchen 7 x 8

Master Br 11 x 14

Bedroom 2 11 x 14

Spacious 1 car garage

Dishwasher

Disposal

Microwave

Range/Oven

Refrigerator/Freezer

Garage Door Opener with Remote



Sorry NO pets allowed



