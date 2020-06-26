Amenities

4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 Available 08/01/19 Updated 2 Bedroom Condo in UTC La Jolla Colony - Nicely updated 2-bedroom/2-bath upstairs corner unit with panoramic canyon view in the quiet community of La Paz. This charming home features a recently updated kitchen, including stainless steel appliances, newer counter-tops, cabinets, light fixtures, sink, bamboo flooring and window treatments. All appliances included: fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and side-by-side washer/dryer. Bedrooms are on opposite ends for added privacy. Dual pane windows and sliders to keep the interior living space peacefully quiet. Walk-in master closet plus spacious attic for all your extra storage needs. Community Pool/Spa, running trail, and La Jolla Colony park. Close to UCSD, restaurants, beaches, parks and shops. Extremely quick freeway access.



