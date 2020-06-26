All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271

4075 Rosenda Court · No Longer Available
Location

4075 Rosenda Court, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 Available 08/01/19 Updated 2 Bedroom Condo in UTC La Jolla Colony - Nicely updated 2-bedroom/2-bath upstairs corner unit with panoramic canyon view in the quiet community of La Paz. This charming home features a recently updated kitchen, including stainless steel appliances, newer counter-tops, cabinets, light fixtures, sink, bamboo flooring and window treatments. All appliances included: fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and side-by-side washer/dryer. Bedrooms are on opposite ends for added privacy. Dual pane windows and sliders to keep the interior living space peacefully quiet. Walk-in master closet plus spacious attic for all your extra storage needs. Community Pool/Spa, running trail, and La Jolla Colony park. Close to UCSD, restaurants, beaches, parks and shops. Extremely quick freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 have any available units?
4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 have?
Some of 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 currently offering any rent specials?
4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 pet-friendly?
No, 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 offer parking?
No, 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 does not offer parking.
Does 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 have a pool?
Yes, 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 has a pool.
Does 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 have accessible units?
No, 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 does not have accessible units.
Does 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4075 Rosenda Ct Unit 271 has units with dishwashers.
