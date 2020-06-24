All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4070 Highland Avenue

4070 Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4070 Highland Ave, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
online portal
Nice large downstairs 2 bedroom unit with wood like floors on living room

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/892258?source=marketing

-New Paint throughout
-Gated small complex
-On site laundry room
-Assigned parking space
-Private balcony

-Online rent payment
-Online maintenance requests

PICTURES are from available unit

SORRY NO PETS
NO S-8

E-mail Alma to schedule a showing alma@melprop.com

Professionally Managed By Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4070 Highland Avenue have any available units?
4070 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4070 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 4070 Highland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4070 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4070 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4070 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4070 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4070 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4070 Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4070 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4070 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4070 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4070 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4070 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4070 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4070 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4070 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
