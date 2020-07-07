All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4067 Utah St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4067 Utah St.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

4067 Utah St.

4067 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4067 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 12/01/19 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo - Property Id: 173818

Welcome to this great community in a great location, a place you'll be proud to call home. Condo comes with a one car garage and extra assigned parking spot! Walking distance to all the great places North Park has to offer. Large kitchen with electric stove and dishwasher. Apartment has central heating and AC to every room! Washer and dryer in Unit!

Features
- Great community area
-Pet Friendly
- Private back patio
- Large master bedroom
- Large bedrooms
- New Floors

Community Amenities
- Near restaurants and bars
- Laundry in unit
- Gated building
- Off street parking with and 1 car garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173818p
Property Id 173818

(RLNE5287741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4067 Utah St. have any available units?
4067 Utah St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4067 Utah St. have?
Some of 4067 Utah St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4067 Utah St. currently offering any rent specials?
4067 Utah St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4067 Utah St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4067 Utah St. is pet friendly.
Does 4067 Utah St. offer parking?
Yes, 4067 Utah St. offers parking.
Does 4067 Utah St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4067 Utah St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4067 Utah St. have a pool?
No, 4067 Utah St. does not have a pool.
Does 4067 Utah St. have accessible units?
No, 4067 Utah St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4067 Utah St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4067 Utah St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University