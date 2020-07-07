4067 Utah St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 12/01/19 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo - Property Id: 173818



Welcome to this great community in a great location, a place you'll be proud to call home. Condo comes with a one car garage and extra assigned parking spot! Walking distance to all the great places North Park has to offer. Large kitchen with electric stove and dishwasher. Apartment has central heating and AC to every room! Washer and dryer in Unit!



Features

- Great community area

-Pet Friendly

- Private back patio

- Large master bedroom

- Large bedrooms

- New Floors



Community Amenities

- Near restaurants and bars

- Laundry in unit

- Gated building

- Off street parking with and 1 car garage

