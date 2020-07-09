4067 Boston Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**Charming HOUSE for Rent** JUST REMODELED! - **Charming HOUSE for rent** JUST REMODELED!



Perfect family home!

New interior painting

New tile floors

Gas stove

Microwave

Electric fireplace

Heating

Backyard

2 Washer/dryer hookup available

*1. Next to water heater (stackables)

OR *2. In backyard for bigger w/d

Gated home - 1 car parking onto driveway

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN *ASAP!*



Pets OK: Deposit $300

Monthly rent: $2,395

Security Deposit: $2,395

1 full months rent & security deposit due upon signing



One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

Tenants are responsible for: ALL utilities

Credit score criteria: 640 or better

No outstanding bills in collections

Must be employed and have proof of income

100K renters liability insurance required



