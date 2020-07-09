All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4067 Boston Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

4067 Boston Ave

4067 Boston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4067 Boston Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Southcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**Charming HOUSE for Rent** JUST REMODELED! - **Charming HOUSE for rent** JUST REMODELED!

Perfect family home!
New interior painting
New tile floors
Gas stove
Microwave
Electric fireplace
Heating
Backyard
2 Washer/dryer hookup available
*1. Next to water heater (stackables)
OR *2. In backyard for bigger w/d
Gated home - 1 car parking onto driveway
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN *ASAP!*

Pets OK: Deposit $300
Monthly rent: $2,395
Security Deposit: $2,395
1 full months rent & security deposit due upon signing

One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
Tenants are responsible for: ALL utilities
Credit score criteria: 640 or better
No outstanding bills in collections
Must be employed and have proof of income
100K renters liability insurance required

(RLNE5799961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4067 Boston Ave have any available units?
4067 Boston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4067 Boston Ave have?
Some of 4067 Boston Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4067 Boston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4067 Boston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4067 Boston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4067 Boston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4067 Boston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4067 Boston Ave offers parking.
Does 4067 Boston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4067 Boston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4067 Boston Ave have a pool?
No, 4067 Boston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4067 Boston Ave have accessible units?
No, 4067 Boston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4067 Boston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4067 Boston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

