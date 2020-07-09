4067 Boston Ave

Amenities
**Charming HOUSE for Rent** JUST REMODELED!
Perfect family home!
New interior painting
New tile floors
Gas stove
Microwave
Electric fireplace
Heating
Backyard
2 Washer/dryer hookup available
*1. Next to water heater (stackables)
OR *2. In backyard for bigger w/d
Gated home - 1 car parking onto driveway
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN *ASAP!*
Pets OK: Deposit $300
Monthly rent: $2,395
Security Deposit: $2,395
1 full months rent & security deposit due upon signing
One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
Tenants are responsible for: ALL utilities
Credit score criteria: 640 or better
No outstanding bills in collections
Must be employed and have proof of income
100K renters liability insurance required
