4055 Porte La Paz

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking

Spacious bottom unit for rent!



Unit located in La Jolla Colony includes 2 master bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Quiet neighborhood in a central location near shopping (UTC, La Jolla Village Square, Costa Verde), UCSD, elementary schools, parks, the beach, and public transportation.



In-unit washer & dryer, with water and trash included in rent. Private patio, 2 covered parking spaces (with plenty of guest parking!) and 2 community pools. Unit has updated floors, granite counter tops (kitchen and bathrooms), and dual pane windows.



Please note that the unit is currently occupied.