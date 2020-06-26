All apartments in San Diego
4055 Porte La Paz

4055 Porte La Paz · No Longer Available
Location

4055 Porte La Paz, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
Spacious bottom unit for rent!

Unit located in La Jolla Colony includes 2 master bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Quiet neighborhood in a central location near shopping (UTC, La Jolla Village Square, Costa Verde), UCSD, elementary schools, parks, the beach, and public transportation.

In-unit washer & dryer, with water and trash included in rent. Private patio, 2 covered parking spaces (with plenty of guest parking!) and 2 community pools. Unit has updated floors, granite counter tops (kitchen and bathrooms), and dual pane windows.

Please note that the unit is currently occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4055 Porte La Paz have any available units?
4055 Porte La Paz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4055 Porte La Paz have?
Some of 4055 Porte La Paz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4055 Porte La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
4055 Porte La Paz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4055 Porte La Paz pet-friendly?
No, 4055 Porte La Paz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4055 Porte La Paz offer parking?
Yes, 4055 Porte La Paz offers parking.
Does 4055 Porte La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4055 Porte La Paz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4055 Porte La Paz have a pool?
Yes, 4055 Porte La Paz has a pool.
Does 4055 Porte La Paz have accessible units?
No, 4055 Porte La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does 4055 Porte La Paz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4055 Porte La Paz has units with dishwashers.
