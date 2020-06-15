All apartments in San Diego
4050 Porte La Paz
4050 Porte La Paz

4050 Porte La Paz
Location

4050 Porte La Paz, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 47 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
685 sq. ft. 1 bed/ 1 bath unit plus a bonus upstairs loft! Spacious unit with laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen with stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built in microwave and dishwasher! Unit has a washer and dryer for convenient laundry service. Community pool and spa available for use. One parking space. Small pets under 25lbs allowed. Must see!!!

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 7/13/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 Porte La Paz have any available units?
4050 Porte La Paz has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4050 Porte La Paz have?
Some of 4050 Porte La Paz's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 Porte La Paz currently offering any rent specials?
4050 Porte La Paz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 Porte La Paz pet-friendly?
Yes, 4050 Porte La Paz is pet friendly.
Does 4050 Porte La Paz offer parking?
Yes, 4050 Porte La Paz does offer parking.
Does 4050 Porte La Paz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4050 Porte La Paz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 Porte La Paz have a pool?
Yes, 4050 Porte La Paz has a pool.
Does 4050 Porte La Paz have accessible units?
No, 4050 Porte La Paz does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 Porte La Paz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4050 Porte La Paz has units with dishwashers.
