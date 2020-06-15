4050 Porte La Paz

Amenities
685 sq. ft. 1 bed/ 1 bath unit plus a bonus upstairs loft! Spacious unit with laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen with stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built in microwave and dishwasher! Unit has a washer and dryer for convenient laundry service. Community pool and spa available for use. One parking space. Small pets under 25lbs allowed. Must see!!!
DRE01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 7/13/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.