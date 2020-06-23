4034 Nobel Drive #103

Amenities
UTC 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LuwdiUzIB2Q
This condo is centrally located in the flourishing community of UTC. The addition of a new Rapid Transit Trolley is currently being added and the luxurious UTC mall with top of the line restaurants and shopping is within walking distance. The condo is two stories with dual master bedrooms one of which features a balcony attached. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The community offers a pool, spa, tennis courts, recreation room and racquetball courts.
6-12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Small 1 Car Garage + 1 guest parking permit
Stainless Steel Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Tenant Pays SDGE. Water & Trash Included.
No Smoking
1 small pet considered with $25 pet rent and $500 increased security deposit
