4034 Nobel Drive #103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

UTC 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LuwdiUzIB2Q



This condo is centrally located in the flourishing community of UTC. The addition of a new Rapid Transit Trolley is currently being added and the luxurious UTC mall with top of the line restaurants and shopping is within walking distance. The condo is two stories with dual master bedrooms one of which features a balcony attached. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The community offers a pool, spa, tennis courts, recreation room and racquetball courts.



6-12 Month Lease

Unfurnished

Small 1 Car Garage + 1 guest parking permit

Stainless Steel Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave

Washer/Dryer

Tenant Pays SDGE. Water & Trash Included.

No Smoking

1 small pet considered with $25 pet rent and $500 increased security deposit



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA DRE Lic. #00935682



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2488066)