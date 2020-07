Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Squeaky clean and ready to move right in! This could easily be turned into a 4 bedroom, which was an original option with double sized bedroom upstairs. Excellent location puts you close to all of prime San Diego .. beaches, downtown, bay, bike trails and airport. Complex amenities offer the feeling of being on vacation everyday with 3 pools, spa, BBQ area, basketball court and clubhouse.