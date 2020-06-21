All apartments in San Diego
4020 Sequoia Street
4020 Sequoia Street

4020 Sequoia Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

4020 Sequoia Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,982

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Hola!

Were super excited about your holiday in beautiful Pacific Beach!

Thank you for your interest in Pacific Beach Mermaid a brand NEW REMODELED Modern Beach Vibe Home walk 2-3 blocks to Mission Bay, Crown Point Shores, beaches, parks, bike paths, shopping, steps to downtown Pacific Beach PB with food/drinks, restaurants, activities and SeaWorld.

My remodeled home is AVAILABLE as requested and you will love the open concept entertainment comfy home. See my 100s of five star reviews!

Please see attached special offer for a total of (?) guests counted in your reservation both DAY and NIGHT.

We recommend to book early.This site and others are set up for instant booking. I do sell out or up to 28-31 days every month as there are events and activities year-round in beautiful, sunny Pacific Beach. A reservation is considered booked with full payment. Im unable to reserve dates until booked as we are on multiple sites.

Feel free to call or text me with any questions or special requests:
Early Check-in or Late Check-out
Extra Guests for Any Time of Your Stay Day or Night
Daily or Extra Housekeeping (ideal for weekly or monthly stays)
Beach & Home BBQs & Gathering (not included in your stay reservation)
EVENT PLANNING, STAGING, EXECUTING
Beach, Bikes and Sports Equipment Rentals
Baby Sitting
Kid Rentals: crib, high chair, pack and play
Pet Sitting

We do the Grocery Shopping

I look forward to speaking with you soon.

Cheers,
Laura, Vaca Homeowner/Remodeler, Viva Beach Life!
&
The Co-host Team, (CASA) (virtual team phone/text)

Here is the link to ALL our entertainer COASTAL homes. https://www.sublet.com/users/2503251/listings

BOOK DIRECT & SAVE(Coming Soon!)

Or team text us(CASA)

Bedrooms: 4 Bedrooms, Sleeps 16, Beds for 16

Bedroom #2 - 2 Queen Trundle Beds (Sleeps 4): 2 queen

3 Windows W/Large Bird of Paradise Views; Hardwood Floors
Bedroom #3 - 2 Queen Trundle Beds (Sleeps 4): 2 queen

Bedrooms Have Black Out Curtains and Some With Shades Too
Living Room - Sofa Bed (Sleeps 4): 4 sleep sofa /futon

Modern Comfy Deep Sofas (Sleeps 1-4 Not in REAL Bed Count)
Bedroom #4 - Kids Suite 4 Twin Trundle Beds (Sleeps 4): 4 twin/ single

Sliding Glass Door to Patio, Saultio Tile, Super Bright
Master Bedroom #1 Suite - 2 Queen Trundle Beds (Sleeps 4): 2 queen

Fireplace, Skylights, Sliding Glass Doors, Tile, Insulated
Bedrooms ? 10 REAL Beds ? Sleeps 16 Total Trundle Beds are normal beds with real mattresses and frames with an additional mattress/frame underneath the bed that rolls out from the right or left for an additional REAL bed (not a pull-out couch or futon). ? Bedroom 1 ? Master Suite with Spa Master Bathroom - 1 Queen and 1 Queen Trundle Beds (Sleeps 4) ? Bedroom 2 - Front of House - 1 Queen and 1 Queen Trundle Beds (Sleeps 4) ? Bedroom 3 - Back of House - 1 Queen and 1 Queen Trundle Beds (Sleeps 4) ? Bedroom 4 ? Back of House - 2 Twin Beds and 2 Trundle Twin Beds (Sleeps 4) ? Living Room, 4 Comfy Sofa as Deep as a Twin Bed (Sleeps 4) NOT IN REAL BED COUNT We have a variety of mattresses and pillow construction, i.e. Tempur-Pedic (foam), spring, foam, Sleep by Number and spring and firmness so I can direct you to the best bed for your needs. For your personalized comfort we have blinds and curtains in each bedroom, extra blankets, two ceiling fans and floor fans.

Bathrooms: 2 Bathrooms

Master Bathroom 2 - Double Sized: toilet, combination tub/shower, tub, shower

Super Large Double Bathroom w/ Double Sinks, Tub/Shower
Master Bathroom 1 - Off Master Bedroom: toilet, shower

Double Sinks, Limestone Counters, Driftwoo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Sequoia Street have any available units?
4020 Sequoia Street has a unit available for $5,982 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Sequoia Street have?
Some of 4020 Sequoia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Sequoia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Sequoia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Sequoia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Sequoia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4020 Sequoia Street offer parking?
No, 4020 Sequoia Street does not offer parking.
Does 4020 Sequoia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Sequoia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Sequoia Street have a pool?
No, 4020 Sequoia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Sequoia Street have accessible units?
No, 4020 Sequoia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Sequoia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Sequoia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
