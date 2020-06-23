4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

PACIFIC BEACH: Steps 2 MissionBay, CROWN PT Shores - Property Id: 50555



"Pacific Beach Mermaid"



PRIMO LOCATION!



Two blocks to Mission Bay, Crown Point Shores, beach, bike paths & minutes from SeaWorld, restaurants & shops.



Heart of PB, entertain: NEWLY REMODELED, open concept, patio, beachy yard, Modern, comfy, entertainment home. ENJOY!



4 Bedrooms, 2 MASTER Bathrooms

10 REAL Beds - Sleeps 16 Total



Entertain family & friends outdoors, BBQ, fire pit, quiet beachy neighborhood, 95+ walking score, super cool grocery stores, bars and restaurants!



https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4227110

Here is the link to ALL entertainer coastal homes. https://www.airbnb.com/users/2503251/listings



BOOK DIRECT www.VivaBeachLife.com to Save! Call or text the team: 415 - 895 - 2272 (CASA)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/50555p

Property Id 50555



(RLNE5154905)