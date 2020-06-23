All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach

4020 Sequoia St · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Sequoia St, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
PACIFIC BEACH: Steps 2 MissionBay, CROWN PT Shores - Property Id: 50555

"Pacific Beach Mermaid"

PRIMO LOCATION!

Two blocks to Mission Bay, Crown Point Shores, beach, bike paths & minutes from SeaWorld, restaurants & shops.

Heart of PB, entertain: NEWLY REMODELED, open concept, patio, beachy yard, Modern, comfy, entertainment home. ENJOY!

4 Bedrooms, 2 MASTER Bathrooms
10 REAL Beds - Sleeps 16 Total

Entertain family & friends outdoors, BBQ, fire pit, quiet beachy neighborhood, 95+ walking score, super cool grocery stores, bars and restaurants!

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4227110
Here is the link to ALL entertainer coastal homes. https://www.airbnb.com/users/2503251/listings

BOOK DIRECT www.VivaBeachLife.com to Save! Call or text the team: 415 - 895 - 2272 (CASA)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/50555p
Property Id 50555

(RLNE5154905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach have any available units?
4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach have?
Some of 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach is pet friendly.
Does 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach offer parking?
No, 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach does not offer parking.
Does 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach have a pool?
No, 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach have accessible units?
No, 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Sequoia St Pacific Beach has units with dishwashers.
