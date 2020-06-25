Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4011 Promontory St. Available 06/10/19 Condo Living in Crown Point - Enjoy the Bay Breeze throughout the year at this renovated, spacious, upstairs condo in Crown Point, just a couple blocks to the San Diego Bay. This small complex consists of 3 condo units, and this rare opportunity to move into an quiet community doesn't come often!



Up the stairs and through the front door, you enter tiled kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. The open floor plan with Pergo wood flooring flows into he dining room and the outdoor patio facing south. Continue into the living room with fireplace and windows framing the view to the west.



The first bathroom is off the kitchen/living room which has been fully renovated with tile throughout. and custom glass shower doors.



One bedroom has a balcony facing north while the second features a large closet and vaulted ceilings.



The master features his and her sinks in the bath as well as a completely renovated shower and separate room with toilet. It also has a walking closet and plenty of windows to enjoy the summer sun.



The entire unit has forced A/C and heat for complete comfort. Additionally the one car garage has a washer and dryer for your convenience as well as an additional, covered parking spot behind the garage.



Tenant responsible for SDGE. Small dogs and cats welcome (2 max) with additional, refundable pet deposit of $300, and $25/month per pet rent.



This immaculate condo will be available to view on 6/1, potentially sooner. No co-signers.



