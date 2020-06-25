All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

4011 Promontory St.

4011 Promontory Street · No Longer Available
Location

4011 Promontory Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4011 Promontory St. Available 06/10/19 Condo Living in Crown Point - Enjoy the Bay Breeze throughout the year at this renovated, spacious, upstairs condo in Crown Point, just a couple blocks to the San Diego Bay. This small complex consists of 3 condo units, and this rare opportunity to move into an quiet community doesn't come often!

Up the stairs and through the front door, you enter tiled kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. The open floor plan with Pergo wood flooring flows into he dining room and the outdoor patio facing south. Continue into the living room with fireplace and windows framing the view to the west.

The first bathroom is off the kitchen/living room which has been fully renovated with tile throughout. and custom glass shower doors.

One bedroom has a balcony facing north while the second features a large closet and vaulted ceilings.

The master features his and her sinks in the bath as well as a completely renovated shower and separate room with toilet. It also has a walking closet and plenty of windows to enjoy the summer sun.

The entire unit has forced A/C and heat for complete comfort. Additionally the one car garage has a washer and dryer for your convenience as well as an additional, covered parking spot behind the garage.

Tenant responsible for SDGE. Small dogs and cats welcome (2 max) with additional, refundable pet deposit of $300, and $25/month per pet rent.

This immaculate condo will be available to view on 6/1, potentially sooner. No co-signers.

(RLNE3345844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Promontory St. have any available units?
4011 Promontory St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 Promontory St. have?
Some of 4011 Promontory St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 Promontory St. currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Promontory St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Promontory St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Promontory St. is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Promontory St. offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Promontory St. offers parking.
Does 4011 Promontory St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 Promontory St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Promontory St. have a pool?
No, 4011 Promontory St. does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Promontory St. have accessible units?
No, 4011 Promontory St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Promontory St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Promontory St. does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

