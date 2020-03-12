3979 Nobel Dr.

Amenities

Located near the heart of La Jolla, this partially furnished 2br 2.5ba condo is ready for it's next occupant. While the unit has 2 full bedrooms, the family room has been converted to accommodate a 3rd bedroom if needed. Both upstairs bedrooms come with full queen sized beds, night tables and dressers while the living room comes equipped with a couch and a table. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with matching granite & cabinets. The unit comes with 2 off street, reserved parking spaces in the gated community. The complex features a sparkling pool, spa, BBQ's and a tennis court for your use. Beautiful setting in a convenient location - call us today to schedule a viewing!