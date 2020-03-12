All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

3979 Nobel Dr.

3979 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3979 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
**MOVE IN SPECIAL, $200 OFF FIRST MONTH’S RENT!**

Located near the heart of La Jolla, this partially furnished 2br 2.5ba condo is ready for it's next occupant. While the unit has 2 full bedrooms, the family room has been converted to accommodate a 3rd bedroom if needed. Both upstairs bedrooms come with full queen sized beds, night tables and dressers while the living room comes equipped with a couch and a table. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with matching granite & cabinets. The unit comes with 2 off street, reserved parking spaces in the gated community. The complex features a sparkling pool, spa, BBQ's and a tennis court for your use. Beautiful setting in a convenient location - call us today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3979 Nobel Dr. have any available units?
3979 Nobel Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3979 Nobel Dr. have?
Some of 3979 Nobel Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3979 Nobel Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3979 Nobel Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3979 Nobel Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3979 Nobel Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3979 Nobel Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3979 Nobel Dr. offers parking.
Does 3979 Nobel Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3979 Nobel Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3979 Nobel Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3979 Nobel Dr. has a pool.
Does 3979 Nobel Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3979 Nobel Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3979 Nobel Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3979 Nobel Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
