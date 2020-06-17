3972 60th St Unit #136

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Town Home In The College Area Available Now - Fantastic Town Home Located in A Gated Community in the College Area. It features Three bedrooms, Two and a Half Bathrooms, Master Has Walk in Closet. Appliances Include Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Fireplace, Additional Separate Freezer, 2 Balconies, BBQ on Patio, Two Car Garage, Access To Swimming Pool and Jacuzzi, Playground for Kids, Great View. Available now!



Tenant Responsible For All Utilities. Landlord Pays For Repairs. Not pets. No smoking allowed.



(RLNE4952907)