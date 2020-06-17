All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3972 60th St Unit #136.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3972 60th St Unit #136
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

3972 60th St Unit #136

3972 60th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3972 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Town Home In The College Area Available Now - Fantastic Town Home Located in A Gated Community in the College Area. It features Three bedrooms, Two and a Half Bathrooms, Master Has Walk in Closet. Appliances Include Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Fireplace, Additional Separate Freezer, 2 Balconies, BBQ on Patio, Two Car Garage, Access To Swimming Pool and Jacuzzi, Playground for Kids, Great View. Available now!

Tenant Responsible For All Utilities. Landlord Pays For Repairs. Not pets. No smoking allowed.

(RLNE4952907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3972 60th St Unit #136 have any available units?
3972 60th St Unit #136 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3972 60th St Unit #136 have?
Some of 3972 60th St Unit #136's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3972 60th St Unit #136 currently offering any rent specials?
3972 60th St Unit #136 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3972 60th St Unit #136 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3972 60th St Unit #136 is pet friendly.
Does 3972 60th St Unit #136 offer parking?
Yes, 3972 60th St Unit #136 offers parking.
Does 3972 60th St Unit #136 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3972 60th St Unit #136 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3972 60th St Unit #136 have a pool?
Yes, 3972 60th St Unit #136 has a pool.
Does 3972 60th St Unit #136 have accessible units?
No, 3972 60th St Unit #136 does not have accessible units.
Does 3972 60th St Unit #136 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3972 60th St Unit #136 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University