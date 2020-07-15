All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 7 2020

3969 Mahaila Ave.#204

3969 Mahaila Avenue · (858) 578-7284
Location

3969 Mahaila Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 Available 07/16/20 Dual Master Suite in Gated Community- Park Place- UTC - 2nd story single level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Good natural light makes condo bright. Two master bedrooms on opposite sides of unit. Laundry closet with, washer/dryer included. Fireplace in living room and balcony access from living room and second master bedroom. Two dedicated secured parking spaces. Water, trash, sewer included in the rent. Close to transportation, shops and eateries. tenant responsible for initial $75 registration fee with HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 have any available units?
3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 have?
Some of 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 currently offering any rent specials?
3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 pet-friendly?
No, 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 offer parking?
Yes, 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 offers parking.
Does 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 have a pool?
No, 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 does not have a pool.
Does 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 have accessible units?
No, 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 has units with dishwashers.
