3969 Mahaila Ave.#204 Available 07/16/20 Dual Master Suite in Gated Community- Park Place- UTC - 2nd story single level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Good natural light makes condo bright. Two master bedrooms on opposite sides of unit. Laundry closet with, washer/dryer included. Fireplace in living room and balcony access from living room and second master bedroom. Two dedicated secured parking spaces. Water, trash, sewer included in the rent. Close to transportation, shops and eateries. tenant responsible for initial $75 registration fee with HOA
