3968-74 OREGON ST.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! 4-unit income property less than one block from University Ave in the heart of North Park! Buy and hold with rental upside, develop and add more units (Lot zoned RM 3-9 - 1 Unit per 600 lot square ft), or live in one & have tenants pay your mortgage! Middle unit (unit 2) renovated last year with over $63,000 spent on improvements. Back Studio (unit 3) was completely remodeled within the past year. Unit 4 vacating next week (rented below market). 4 Gas & Electric meters & 1 Water meter.