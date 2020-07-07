All apartments in San Diego
3968-74 OREGON ST.
3968-74 OREGON ST.

3968 Oregon St · No Longer Available
Location

3968 Oregon St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! 4-unit income property less than one block from University Ave in the heart of North Park! Buy and hold with rental upside, develop and add more units (Lot zoned RM 3-9 - 1 Unit per 600 lot square ft), or live in one & have tenants pay your mortgage! Middle unit (unit 2) renovated last year with over $63,000 spent on improvements. Back Studio (unit 3) was completely remodeled within the past year. Unit 4 vacating next week (rented below market). 4 Gas & Electric meters & 1 Water meter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3968-74 OREGON ST. have any available units?
3968-74 OREGON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3968-74 OREGON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
3968-74 OREGON ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3968-74 OREGON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 3968-74 OREGON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3968-74 OREGON ST. offer parking?
No, 3968-74 OREGON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 3968-74 OREGON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3968-74 OREGON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3968-74 OREGON ST. have a pool?
No, 3968-74 OREGON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 3968-74 OREGON ST. have accessible units?
No, 3968-74 OREGON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 3968-74 OREGON ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3968-74 OREGON ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3968-74 OREGON ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3968-74 OREGON ST. does not have units with air conditioning.

