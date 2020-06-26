All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3967 Falcon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3967 Falcon Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

3967 Falcon Street

3967 Falcon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3967 Falcon Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the friendly Hillcrest neighborhood in San Diego.

The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, large windows, a built-in bookshelf and drawers, a TV, and a fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. A small vanity sink, shower/tub combo, and shower stall furnished its bathrooms. Hookup connections for an in-unit washer and dryer are available. Ceiling fans and centralized heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a porch and fenced backyard with a variety of lush greenery.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping.

Additional Details:
Two (2) uncovered parking is included. Shed in the back, 2 other storage rooms

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Mission Hills Park.

The propertys Walk Score is 91/100. This is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands are accomplished on foot.

(RLNE5627281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3967 Falcon Street have any available units?
3967 Falcon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3967 Falcon Street have?
Some of 3967 Falcon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3967 Falcon Street currently offering any rent specials?
3967 Falcon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3967 Falcon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3967 Falcon Street is pet friendly.
Does 3967 Falcon Street offer parking?
Yes, 3967 Falcon Street offers parking.
Does 3967 Falcon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3967 Falcon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3967 Falcon Street have a pool?
No, 3967 Falcon Street does not have a pool.
Does 3967 Falcon Street have accessible units?
No, 3967 Falcon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3967 Falcon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3967 Falcon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University