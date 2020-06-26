3967 Falcon Street

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Charming, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the friendly Hillcrest neighborhood in San Diego.
The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, large windows, a built-in bookshelf and drawers, a TV, and a fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. A small vanity sink, shower/tub combo, and shower stall furnished its bathrooms. Hookup connections for an in-unit washer and dryer are available. Ceiling fans and centralized heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a porch and fenced backyard with a variety of lush greenery.
Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping.
Additional Details:
Two (2) uncovered parking is included. Shed in the back, 2 other storage rooms
Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Mission Hills Park.
The propertys Walk Score is 91/100. This is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands are accomplished on foot.
