Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3958 Louisiana Street #7 Available 02/01/20 2BD/2BA Condo with Garage In North Park - Great Location! Walk to Hillcrest and North Park restaurants and entertainment. Short walk to Morley Field. 2nd floor 2 Bedroom condo has lots of amenities including a private garage and fireplace. Laundry onsite. Non-smokers only and no pets please. Call (619) 591-8590 for viewings.



Equal Housing Opportunity

San Diego City Homes, DRE License 01980439



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4579941)