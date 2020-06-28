All apartments in San Diego
3958 60th Street #76

3958 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3958 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Located in the gated community of College Park Town Homes

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom unit comes with an upgraded kitchen to include granite counters, upgraded appliances and a breakfast bar. The kitchen over looks a large dining area and living room complete with a fireplace. The main living area also has a half bathroom for your guests.

Three bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms. Bathrooms just got new vanities, mirrors and flooring. Also included is an attached 2 car garage, full laundry room, washer and dryer included and a large built in folding table. All of the carpet is new and the entire unit was just freshly painted.

Water and Trash are included in your rent.

Complex has a pool, spa, playground and secured entry.

Pets are accepted with pet rent. This is on a Rently.com lock box so you may see the unit on your own with a Rently profile. Please follow the link to view the unit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 9/6/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

