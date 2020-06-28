3958 60th Street #76

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Located in the gated community of College Park Town Homes



This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom unit comes with an upgraded kitchen to include granite counters, upgraded appliances and a breakfast bar. The kitchen over looks a large dining area and living room complete with a fireplace. The main living area also has a half bathroom for your guests.



Three bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms. Bathrooms just got new vanities, mirrors and flooring. Also included is an attached 2 car garage, full laundry room, washer and dryer included and a large built in folding table. All of the carpet is new and the entire unit was just freshly painted.



Water and Trash are included in your rent.



Complex has a pool, spa, playground and secured entry.



Pets are accepted with pet rent. This is on a Rently.com lock box so you may see the unit on your own with a Rently profile. Please follow the link to view the unit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 9/6/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.