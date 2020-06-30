All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3939 Illinois Street, #1C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3939 Illinois Street, #1C
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:45 AM

3939 Illinois Street, #1C

3939 Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3939 Illinois Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3939 Illinois Street, #1C Available 04/01/20 Beautiful, large 1 bedroom 1 .5 bathroom condo with huge patio in North Park - VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE - Due to the Corona Virus Situation, please view the virtual tour. The tour should be in this posting, however, if it is not or you have trouble viewing it, the video tour can be found at: https://youtu.be/kayMizjeeR4

This 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Condo in North Park is available April 1, 2020. Kitchen has granite counter tops, custom cabinets and backsplash, and stainless steel appliances throughout, which include full size washer and dryer, refrigerator with ice maker, electric stove and microwave. The living room is large with crown molding and hardwood floors. There are now hardwood floors throughout the entire home (carpet has been removed in the bedroom). The master bedroom is complete with newer carpeting, crown molding, lots of windows and 2 custom closets to maximize storage. The home comes with a huge private patio that is fully enclosed with access through the living room as well as 1 dedicated parking space. Close to freeways 163 and 805 walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Great home in a great neighborhood.

Contact Lisa via phone/text at 619-549-0296 or email: lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com

1 year lease
Pets will be considered with additional deposit
Water, Trash, Sewage are included in rent
Rent $2195/month
Deposit $2195

(RLNE3224597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Illinois Street, #1C have any available units?
3939 Illinois Street, #1C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 Illinois Street, #1C have?
Some of 3939 Illinois Street, #1C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Illinois Street, #1C currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Illinois Street, #1C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Illinois Street, #1C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3939 Illinois Street, #1C is pet friendly.
Does 3939 Illinois Street, #1C offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Illinois Street, #1C offers parking.
Does 3939 Illinois Street, #1C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3939 Illinois Street, #1C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Illinois Street, #1C have a pool?
No, 3939 Illinois Street, #1C does not have a pool.
Does 3939 Illinois Street, #1C have accessible units?
No, 3939 Illinois Street, #1C does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Illinois Street, #1C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3939 Illinois Street, #1C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University