Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3939 Illinois Street, #1C Available 04/01/20 Beautiful, large 1 bedroom 1 .5 bathroom condo with huge patio in North Park - VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE - Due to the Corona Virus Situation, please view the virtual tour. The tour should be in this posting, however, if it is not or you have trouble viewing it, the video tour can be found at: https://youtu.be/kayMizjeeR4



This 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Condo in North Park is available April 1, 2020. Kitchen has granite counter tops, custom cabinets and backsplash, and stainless steel appliances throughout, which include full size washer and dryer, refrigerator with ice maker, electric stove and microwave. The living room is large with crown molding and hardwood floors. There are now hardwood floors throughout the entire home (carpet has been removed in the bedroom). The master bedroom is complete with newer carpeting, crown molding, lots of windows and 2 custom closets to maximize storage. The home comes with a huge private patio that is fully enclosed with access through the living room as well as 1 dedicated parking space. Close to freeways 163 and 805 walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Great home in a great neighborhood.



Contact Lisa via phone/text at 619-549-0296 or email: lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com



1 year lease

Pets will be considered with additional deposit

Water, Trash, Sewage are included in rent

Rent $2195/month

Deposit $2195



