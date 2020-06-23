3935 Georgia Front

Amenities

Spacious 3BR Spanish house in Hillcrest w/Garage - Property Id: 34888



Vintage 3 bedroom, 1.50 bath Spanish home w/ gated entry porch, walking distance to restaurants, bars, grocery shopping & farmer's market. Easterly views overlooking North Park frm dining room, kitchen, & laundry rm. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Custom built-ins in kitchen. Large Formal Dining Rm. Beautiful vintage fireplace w/ original Batchelder tiles. 1 bedroom has addl access at front porch. Laundry rm could be used as home office w/ separate access. 1-car detached garage w/auto door and long driveway for 3-4 cars. Sm. back yard & deck. Grapefruit & orange trees. Newer washer/dryer & fridge incl. Built-in stainless dishwasher & range. (new oil rubbed bronze designer light fixtures have been installed) NEW fiber optic cable! City of San Diego may require front fence removed due to historic designation. Gated entry porch should be able to stay. By request, we will fence backyard if City requires front fence removed. Call or text Mark to schedule appt. 858-692-3984

