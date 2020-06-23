All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

3935 Georgia Front

3935 Georgia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Spacious 3BR Spanish house in Hillcrest w/Garage - Property Id: 34888

Vintage 3 bedroom, 1.50 bath Spanish home w/ gated entry porch, walking distance to restaurants, bars, grocery shopping & farmer's market. Easterly views overlooking North Park frm dining room, kitchen, & laundry rm. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Custom built-ins in kitchen. Large Formal Dining Rm. Beautiful vintage fireplace w/ original Batchelder tiles. 1 bedroom has addl access at front porch. Laundry rm could be used as home office w/ separate access. 1-car detached garage w/auto door and long driveway for 3-4 cars. Sm. back yard & deck. Grapefruit & orange trees. Newer washer/dryer & fridge incl. Built-in stainless dishwasher & range. (new oil rubbed bronze designer light fixtures have been installed) NEW fiber optic cable! City of San Diego may require front fence removed due to historic designation. Gated entry porch should be able to stay. By request, we will fence backyard if City requires front fence removed. Call or text Mark to schedule appt. 858-692-3984
Property Id 34888

(RLNE5445155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Georgia Front have any available units?
3935 Georgia Front doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Georgia Front have?
Some of 3935 Georgia Front's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Georgia Front currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Georgia Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Georgia Front pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 Georgia Front is pet friendly.
Does 3935 Georgia Front offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Georgia Front offers parking.
Does 3935 Georgia Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 Georgia Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Georgia Front have a pool?
No, 3935 Georgia Front does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Georgia Front have accessible units?
No, 3935 Georgia Front does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Georgia Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Georgia Front has units with dishwashers.

